Singing a sweet song for me! by bigmxx
Singing a sweet song for me!

Day 70 - This Robin sat in the trees singing it's little heart out, it posed nicely for at least 5 minutes before it flew off - they have such a sweet song!
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beverley ace
A truly gorgeous capture… beautiful 🤩
March 11th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture!
March 11th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So very sweet
March 11th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Always love a robin shot ! fav
March 11th, 2026  
KWind ace
Sweet shot!
March 11th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
wonderful
March 11th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Awww how sweet he is.
March 11th, 2026  
