Photo 3357
Hang on to your flowers!
Day 71 - We are lucky to not have had any rain today but it is very windy!
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3357
photos
61
followers
66
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-S1
Taken
12th March 2026 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - yes it has been very windy and now the rain is pouring down as well
March 12th, 2026
Beverley
ace
hope they don't blow away...
March 12th, 2026
