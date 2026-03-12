Previous
Hang on to your flowers! by bigmxx
Photo 3357

Hang on to your flowers!

Day 71 - We are lucky to not have had any rain today but it is very windy!
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - yes it has been very windy and now the rain is pouring down as well
March 12th, 2026  
Beverley ace
hope they don't blow away...
March 12th, 2026  
