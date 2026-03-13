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Springs on its way! by bigmxx
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Springs on its way!

Day 72 - I love seeing new things growing this time of year, makes me all excited for Spring!
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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