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Happy Mother’s Day 💐 by bigmxx
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Happy Mother’s Day 💐

Day 74 - I received some beautiful gifts and cards from my daughters for Mother’s Day, my eldest daughter treated her mother-in-law and me to a delicious afternoon tea!
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Babs ace
Happy Mother's Day. Lots of delicious treats here.
March 15th, 2026  
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