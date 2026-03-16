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Previous
Photo 3361
Splash of colour!
Day 75 - It's rather dull and windy today but the Daffodils brightened up the day!
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details
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5
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365
Taken
16th March 2026 1:17pm
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Beverley
ace
fabulous daffodils are always uplifting...
March 16th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely to see the bright little daffodils whatever the weather !
March 16th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a pretty sign of spring.
March 16th, 2026
Babs
ace
A sure sign of Spring
March 16th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
They sure do, very pretty
March 16th, 2026
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