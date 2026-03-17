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Previous
Photo 3362
Can you see me!
Day 76 - This Lady Pheasant jumped up on the fence to eat some seed left there, I think it thought I couldn't see it behind the leaves!
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th March 2026 2:23pm
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Beverley
ace
a super capture... its like shes spying on you... spying on her...
March 17th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Only just, she's well camouflaged
March 17th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderfuly captured
March 17th, 2026
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