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Suns out! by bigmxx
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Suns out!

Day 77 - It's been a glorious day today and the washing been on the line, tomorrows meant to be the same but then it's going to turn to rain towards the weekend - typical!
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
gorgeous view...
March 18th, 2026  
Mags ace
Lovely new leaves coming out!
March 18th, 2026  
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