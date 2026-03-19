Spring at Leeds Castle!

Day 78 - This is Leeds Castle in Maidstone, Kent, another one of our favourite places to go for a walk, every season gives a different view.



Quote:

It is built on islands in a lake formed by the River Len to the east of the village of Leeds and is a historic Grade I listed estate.



A castle has existed on the site since 857. In the 13th century it came into the hands of King Edward I, for whom it became a favourite residence; in the 16th century, Henry VIII used it as a dwelling for his first wife, Catherine of Aragon.



The present castle dates mostly from the early 19th century. Its last private owner Lady Olive Baillie left the castle in trust to be opened to the public. It has been open since 1976