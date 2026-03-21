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Previous
Photo 3366
Sunshine!
Day 80 - The sun was out today, even though it was a bit chilly the Hellebores were glowing in the sun!
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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365
Taken
21st March 2026 1:17pm
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Dorothy
ace
I’ve never seen such a beautiful red hellebore!
March 21st, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
goregeous
March 21st, 2026
Beverley
ace
Soo Stunningly beautiful
March 21st, 2026
Pat
How lovely, it’s so nice to see striking reds in Springtime. It’s usually all yellows and blues.
The sunlight on the petals is so nice.
March 21st, 2026
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The sunlight on the petals is so nice.