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The Church of Our Lady of the Assumption and the English Martyrs Church by bigmxx
Photo 3369

The Church of Our Lady of the Assumption and the English Martyrs Church

Day 83 - We are in Cambridge visiting my daughter, we always pass this church on our way to her house but have never been inside, I must try and visit it next time!

The Church is also known as the Church of Our Lady and the English Martyrs (OLEM), it is an English Roman Catholic parish church. It is a large Gothic Revival church built between 1885 and 1890 and is a Grade I listed building. It is the tallest building in Cambridge at 65 metres (213 ft) tall (including the spire).
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Beverley ace
Beautiful church…
March 24th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely building.
March 24th, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful architecture what a lovely church.
March 24th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
so lovely
March 24th, 2026  
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