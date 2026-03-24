The Church of Our Lady of the Assumption and the English Martyrs Church

Day 83 - We are in Cambridge visiting my daughter, we always pass this church on our way to her house but have never been inside, I must try and visit it next time!



The Church is also known as the Church of Our Lady and the English Martyrs (OLEM), it is an English Roman Catholic parish church. It is a large Gothic Revival church built between 1885 and 1890 and is a Grade I listed building. It is the tallest building in Cambridge at 65 metres (213 ft) tall (including the spire).