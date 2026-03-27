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Previous
Photo 3372
Catching lunch!
Day 86 - This Oyster Catcher was catching it's lunch, it always amazes me how they find anything as the waters so muddy, how do they see!
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details
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4
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2
Album
365
Camera
X-S1
Taken
27th March 2026 1:41pm
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Beverley
ace
they are so clever... & beautiful...
March 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot !
March 27th, 2026
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