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Previous
Photo 3373
Goat Willow (Salix caprea)
Day 87 - Mr Google informs me this is called Goat Willow (Salix Caprea) but I prefer the name I know it by 'Pussy Willow'
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details
Views
7
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th March 2026 1:59pm
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Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
March 28th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Yes I would stick with pussy willow too. Never heard of goat willow either.
March 28th, 2026
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