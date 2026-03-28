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Goat Willow (Salix caprea) by bigmxx
Photo 3373

Goat Willow (Salix caprea)

Day 87 - Mr Google informs me this is called Goat Willow (Salix Caprea) but I prefer the name I know it by 'Pussy Willow'
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Peter Dulis ace
sweet
March 28th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Yes I would stick with pussy willow too. Never heard of goat willow either.
March 28th, 2026  
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