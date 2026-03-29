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Previous
Photo 3374
Chilly day!
Day 88 - It's been freezing here today so it was a quick walk out and then home for a hot drink to warm up!
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details
Views
8
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2
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1
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365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
29th March 2026 1:33pm
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Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely photo, too cold for me the windchill was freezing here too
March 29th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
March 29th, 2026
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