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Chilly day! by bigmxx
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Chilly day!

Day 88 - It's been freezing here today so it was a quick walk out and then home for a hot drink to warm up!
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Margaret Brown ace
Lovely photo, too cold for me the windchill was freezing here too
March 29th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
March 29th, 2026  
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