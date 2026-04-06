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Previous
Photo 3382
So much energy!
Day 96 - We took the Grandchildren to to a local park, we all had plenty of exercise, lots of walk finished off with a rewarding ice-cream!
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Peter Dulis
ace
Fun
April 6th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely👍😊
April 6th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Making the most of the weather!
April 6th, 2026
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