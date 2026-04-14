Basseterre, St Kitts

Day 104 - Today we had a lovely time walking around Basseterre taking in the sights and drinking rum punches! We visited a church called Basseterre Co-Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, a church has been on this sight in one form or another since the 1700’s the previous churches were burnt, demolished or blown up, the current church was designed by Father Claeys who was an architect of repute, the church was dedicated on 6 December 1928. On the way back to the ship we walked passed The Berkeley Memorial, which was erected in honour of Thomas Berkeley a legislator. It stands in the centre of the Circus in Basseterre, the memorial features a drinking fountain as well as a clock. There are four clock faces, each one facing one of the four streets leading to the Circus. It was designed and built in 1883 by George Smith and Co. from Glasgow, Scotland.