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Previous
Photo 3392
Bridgetown, Barbados
Day 106 - Well that’s a week done, we are back in Barbados today saying goodbye to the people we’ve met this week and hello to the new people. This is our view for the day, lounging on a beach, swimming in the sea and sipping rum punches!
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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ace
Looks so relaxing! Nice captures.
April 16th, 2026
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