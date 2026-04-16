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Bridgetown, Barbados by bigmxx
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Bridgetown, Barbados

Day 106 - Well that’s a week done, we are back in Barbados today saying goodbye to the people we’ve met this week and hello to the new people. This is our view for the day, lounging on a beach, swimming in the sea and sipping rum punches!
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Mags ace
Looks so relaxing! Nice captures.
April 16th, 2026  
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