Bequia, St Vincent & The Grenadines

Day 107 - Today we’ve stopped at a small island called Bequia (inhabitants around 5000) the locals are all so friendly and want to stop and have a chat, we walked along the sea front and came across a bar that looked closed but there were men working on a boat in the front, so they asked if we wanted a drink, we said yes so they opened the bar for us, we had a local bear that was rather nice and really cheap at around £1.35 a bottle! We came across a small quaint church and then some local children swimming in the sea, they asked us if we’d ever seen a starfish and I said not up close, next thing I know they dived down and bought one up for me to see! We had an amazing time and found it to be one of the friendliest places we’ve been to!