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Bequia, St Vincent & The Grenadines by bigmxx
Photo 3393

Bequia, St Vincent & The Grenadines

Day 107 - Today we’ve stopped at a small island called Bequia (inhabitants around 5000) the locals are all so friendly and want to stop and have a chat, we walked along the sea front and came across a bar that looked closed but there were men working on a boat in the front, so they asked if we wanted a drink, we said yes so they opened the bar for us, we had a local bear that was rather nice and really cheap at around £1.35 a bottle! We came across a small quaint church and then some local children swimming in the sea, they asked us if we’d ever seen a starfish and I said not up close, next thing I know they dived down and bought one up for me to see! We had an amazing time and found it to be one of the friendliest places we’ve been to!
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Chrissie ace
Lovely anecdote and fabulous collection of photos
April 17th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super collage - wonderful photos !
April 17th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic collection
April 17th, 2026  
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