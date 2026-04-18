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Previous
Photo 3394
Another seaday!
Day 108 - Today has been a another seaday, there’s plenty going on around the ship to keep you amused but we chose to sunbath and swim in the indoor pool to cool off and have a slice of the most delicious carrot cake I’ve ever tasted!
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the little crab
April 18th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Looks like a lovely day
April 18th, 2026
Susan
ace
How blue the water is.
April 18th, 2026
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