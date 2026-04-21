Kranlendijk, Bonaire

Day 111 - Today we are on the island of Bonaire and have done a trip around the island. The island is a divers paradise and is the first Caribbean island to be awarded “Blue Destination" emphasizing the protection of its ocean resources. On our tour we saw where salt was produce, both pink and white and saw the little white buildings on the beach that use to house upto 4 slaves in each, we also visited the Gotomeer saltwater lagoon which hosts a Flamingo Sanctuary (unfortunately they were too far away to photograph) but a cute little baby was close to the shore so I managed to snap him. There was a lot of limestone rock formations along the road, can you spot the face outline (bottom left) There is also a Donkey Sanctuary (founded 1993) which protects over 800-900+ formerly wild donkeys, offering them food, water, and medical care, there are also free-roaming, wild donkeys on the island