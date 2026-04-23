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Photo 3399
Farewell Barbados
Day 113 - And just like that the holiday has come to an end, where did that 2 weeks go, now for the bit I dread the 7.5 hours fly home.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Renee Salamon
ace
I remember that beautiful turquoise sea like we were there yesterday - looks like you had an amazing trip
April 24th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A collage of beautiful images. Have a good flight!
April 24th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely images, back to reality…
April 24th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
What a time you have had
April 24th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It was an awesome 2 weeks
April 24th, 2026
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