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Warm sunny day! by bigmxx
Photo 3401

Warm sunny day!

Day 115 - It's been a glorious sunny warm day today and it's bought out some butterflies, this Large White (Pieris Brassicae) was enjoying the Bluebells as was I as I thought I'd missed them!
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovey capture!
April 25th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
It sure looks perfect
April 25th, 2026  
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