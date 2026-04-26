It's going to be a monster!

Day 116 - I love seeing how quickly these Giant Rhubarb (Gunnera) grow and how big they become, they look prehistoric when fully grown, I always expect a dinosaur to come charging out!



It can typically grow to a height of 2-2.5m (6.5-8 ft) 4m wide, the leaves can grow up to 2.5 m (8.2 ft)



