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Previous
Photo 3402
It's going to be a monster!
Day 116 - I love seeing how quickly these Giant Rhubarb (Gunnera) grow and how big they become, they look prehistoric when fully grown, I always expect a dinosaur to come charging out!
It can typically grow to a height of 2-2.5m (6.5-8 ft) 4m wide, the leaves can grow up to 2.5 m (8.2 ft)
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
26th April 2026 12:59pm
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Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scene, such an unusual looking species.
April 26th, 2026
Agnes
ace
Very special
April 26th, 2026
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