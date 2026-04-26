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It's going to be a monster! by bigmxx
Photo 3402

It's going to be a monster!

Day 116 - I love seeing how quickly these Giant Rhubarb (Gunnera) grow and how big they become, they look prehistoric when fully grown, I always expect a dinosaur to come charging out!

It can typically grow to a height of 2-2.5m (6.5-8 ft) 4m wide, the leaves can grow up to 2.5 m (8.2 ft)

26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene, such an unusual looking species.
April 26th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Very special
April 26th, 2026  
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