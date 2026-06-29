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Busy Bee! by bigmxx
Photo 3466

Busy Bee!

Day 180 - I spotted this bee buzzing around the flowers and then it settled for me to take its picture, I found it strange as it was all black except a yellow bottom!
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details

Kate ace
Glad the bee was cooperative for your shot
June 29th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Super shot and focus
June 29th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful pic
June 29th, 2026  
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