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Previous
Photo 3466
Busy Bee!
Day 180 - I spotted this bee buzzing around the flowers and then it settled for me to take its picture, I found it strange as it was all black except a yellow bottom!
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
29th June 2026 3:42pm
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Kate
ace
Glad the bee was cooperative for your shot
June 29th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Super shot and focus
June 29th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful pic
June 29th, 2026
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