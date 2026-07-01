Very lucky!

Day 182 - We were travelling home along the motorway doing 75mph when I heard a loud ‘pop’ I immediately said to my husband 'stop' that sounded like a tyre, he pulled onto the hard shoulder (lucky we were on the M2 so it had one) he noticed the tyre pressure gauge going down, I opened the door and could hear it hissing! We immediately got out and stood the other side of the emergency barrier where we waited for the breakdown (luckily we only had to wait 1.5 hrs). When we got home we took the tyre to be repaired, the repairer came out and showed us what had caused the puncture, he said we were extremely lucky the tyre hadn't ‘blown out’ and caused us to loose control of the vehicle, I supposed that sweetened the cost of the bill for the new tyre as it was beyond repair, the metal bar had shredded the inside of the tyre - I was so cross as this tyre is only 2 months old!