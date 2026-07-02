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Previous
Photo 3469
Flowers at last!
Day 183 - I'm so happy my Houseleek has flowered while I'm here to see them, I missed them last year as we were on holiday!
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details
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11
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6
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365
Taken
2nd July 2026 11:34am
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Diana
ace
What a great shot of this new to me plant, it looks amazing.
July 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
Fabulous capture! I love this plant.
July 2nd, 2026
Beverley
ace
its very beautiful...
July 2nd, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
I don’t know this plant, but it’s lovely.
July 2nd, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
Super well caught!
July 2nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A few days and they will e fully open.
July 2nd, 2026
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