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Flowers at last! by bigmxx
Photo 3469

Flowers at last!

Day 183 - I'm so happy my Houseleek has flowered while I'm here to see them, I missed them last year as we were on holiday!
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Diana ace
What a great shot of this new to me plant, it looks amazing.
July 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Fabulous capture! I love this plant.
July 2nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
its very beautiful...
July 2nd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
I don’t know this plant, but it’s lovely.
July 2nd, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Super well caught!
July 2nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A few days and they will e fully open.
July 2nd, 2026  
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