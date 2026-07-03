Morning dramas!

Day 184 - As I was eating my breakfast, I was aware there were lots of Magpies making a right racket, when I looked out there were 8 of them sitting on the rooftop of the house opposite going nuts! A few minutes later there was a 'thud' on the French doors, I looked out and there was a Sparrowhawk with a bird, it saw me and promptly took off with it's prize, I looked out the doors and spotted a little Sparrow on the patio, it was breathing really fast so I put water down for it and left it alone, when I check a while later it had gone, I'm hoping it felt better and took off!