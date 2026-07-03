Previous
Morning dramas! by bigmxx
Photo 3470

Morning dramas!

Day 184 - As I was eating my breakfast, I was aware there were lots of Magpies making a right racket, when I looked out there were 8 of them sitting on the rooftop of the house opposite going nuts! A few minutes later there was a 'thud' on the French doors, I looked out and there was a Sparrowhawk with a bird, it saw me and promptly took off with it's prize, I looked out the doors and spotted a little Sparrow on the patio, it was breathing really fast so I put water down for it and left it alone, when I check a while later it had gone, I'm hoping it felt better and took off!
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A busy start to your day…. Gosh 😅 I’m sure the water saved the little sparrow. Lucky you were there…
July 3rd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww it was all happening in your garden! Sparrow Hawks are beautiful birds, but lethal! I know it’s nature & the food chain, but I do feel sorry for the victims.
July 3rd, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
What a spectacle, and although sad, it was a chance to see nature in the raw
July 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact