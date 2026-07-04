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Popular plant! by bigmxx
Photo 3471

Popular plant!

Day 185 - This is a new plant to me so I had to ask Mr Google what it was, he informs me it's a Euphorbia, the ladybird and fly seem to be enjoying it!
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
July 4th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely capture
July 4th, 2026  
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