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I think I might have been spotted! by bigmxx
Photo 3472

I think I might have been spotted!

Day 186 - These Hares were enjoying the sun until they spotted me then they both hopped off into the distance!
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Diana ace
I love this, I think they are talking about you ;-)
July 5th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A cute capture. A lot of people see them as pests but I see them as fairy tale creatures :-)
July 5th, 2026  
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