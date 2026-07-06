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Previous
Photo 3473
Splash!
Day 187 - When it's 31° be like a dog and keep jumping in the water, coming out and shaking over your human and then jumping back in!
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details
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5
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4
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365
Taken
6th July 2026 11:12am
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Beverley
ace
great way to stay cool... fun for humans too
July 6th, 2026
Mags
ace
Aww! That's the way to beat the heat.
July 6th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Sounds like great fun!
July 6th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great fun for the doggy and a free shower to the humans !!!
July 6th, 2026
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