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Splash! by bigmxx
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Splash!

Day 187 - When it's 31° be like a dog and keep jumping in the water, coming out and shaking over your human and then jumping back in!
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Beverley ace
great way to stay cool... fun for humans too
July 6th, 2026  
Mags ace
Aww! That's the way to beat the heat.
July 6th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Sounds like great fun!
July 6th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great fun for the doggy and a free shower to the humans !!!
July 6th, 2026  
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