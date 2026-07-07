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Too hot! by bigmxx
Photo 3474

Too hot!

Day 188 - It's been far to hot today to go outside so we've stayed indoors, this bouquet was given to me on Sunday, all the flowers were in tight bud bud when we got up Monday morning all the Roses had opened and today they have started to wilt!
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details

Kate ace
Fleeting beauty
July 7th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Lovely bouquet… too hot for flowers
July 7th, 2026  
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