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Another warm one! by bigmxx
Photo 3475

Another warm one!

Day 189 - Luckily the bees don't mind the heat, this one was having a busy time on the Lavender!
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Mags ace
A great shot with your bee!
July 8th, 2026  
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