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Previous
Photo 3475
Another warm one!
Day 189 - Luckily the bees don't mind the heat, this one was having a busy time on the Lavender!
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Taken
8th July 2026 1:11pm
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A great shot with your bee!
July 8th, 2026
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