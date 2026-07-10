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Keeping cool! by bigmxx
Photo 3477

Keeping cool!

Day 191 - This Blackbird was hopping around foraging under the trees where it was cool, I found it unusual as it had some white feathers on it's back!
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Yes that is unusual , nice capture
July 10th, 2026  
Kate ace
Blends in with the ground cover
July 10th, 2026  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful capture
July 10th, 2026  
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