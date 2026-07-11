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Mint moth (Pyrausta aurata) by bigmxx
Photo 3478

Mint moth (Pyrausta aurata)

Day 192 - I'm not a fan of moths (I'm actually terrified of them) but I can put up with this Mint Moth as it is tiny!
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Judith Johnson ace
Oh yes, this is lovely. I captured one of these last year. My DIL identified it for me
July 11th, 2026  
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