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Gatekeeper (Pyronia tithonus) by bigmxx
Photo 3479

Gatekeeper (Pyronia tithonus)

Day 193 - It's been another glorious day, not to hot with a cooling breeze, the butterflies were enjoying these Oxeye daisies but they must have had to hang on as the breeze was swinging them side to side!
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful. I would love to have a breeze here, it's been 32° today!
July 12th, 2026  
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