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Previous
Photo 3479
Gatekeeper (Pyronia tithonus)
Day 193 - It's been another glorious day, not to hot with a cooling breeze, the butterflies were enjoying these Oxeye daisies but they must have had to hang on as the breeze was swinging them side to side!
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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365
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Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
12th July 2026 2:03pm
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Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful. I would love to have a breeze here, it's been 32° today!
July 12th, 2026
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