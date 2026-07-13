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Previous
Photo 3480
Full bloom!
Day 194 - The water-lilies in this pond were all different colours, but these two were the only two different coloured ones together so I took a picture of them!
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th July 2026 1:46pm
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Lou Ann
ace
They are lovely!
July 13th, 2026
Beverley
ace
gorgeousness
July 13th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
So lovely
July 13th, 2026
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