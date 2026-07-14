Penshurst Place and Gardens

Day 195 - We normally have a National Trust membership but this year we are trying something different 'Historic Houses and Gardens' so today we went to one from the book Penshurst Place.



Penshurst Place is a historic 14th century manor house built in 1341 by Sir John De Pulteney and is famous for it's Baron's Hall and Tudor walled gardens which were laid out in 1580. The estate has been the ancestral home of the Sidney family for over 460 years after passing through the hands of two of Henry IV's sons, followed by Henry VIII who used it as a hunting lodge. It was given to Anne of Cleves as part of her divorce settlement from Henry VIII, it was then briefly in the hands of Sir Ralph Fane and was finally gifted by Henry VIII's son, Edward VI, to his loyal steward and tutor, Sir William Sidney. The house remains a family home, presided over by the current owner, Philip Sidney, 2nd Viscount De L'Isle.