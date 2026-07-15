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Previous
Photo 3482
Goodluck England!
Day 196 - This garden at Penshurst Place has been laid out as a Union Jack, the viewing platform could have been a bit higher to get a better view of it, I got my husband to stand on tiptoes and arms length to take this!
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th July 2026 2:26pm
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Mags
ace
Beautiful garden!
July 15th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
Nicely caught, bet you needed a crane to get it all in!
July 15th, 2026
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