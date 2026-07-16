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Previous
Photo 3483
Busy spiders!
Day 197 - It's been very hot and windy again today but the spiders must have been busy overnight covering this windspinner in webs!
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Taken
16th July 2026 6:17pm
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Babs
ace
The spiders have found a lovely place to live. Gorgeous artwork
July 16th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
Super wind spinner, they have been busy!
July 16th, 2026
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