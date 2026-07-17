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Doing what Nature intended! by bigmxx
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Doing what Nature intended!

Day 198 - These Common Red Soldier Beetles (Rhagonycha fulva) were making the most of the sunny weather!!
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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