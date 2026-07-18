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Photo 3485
Fun day in London
Day 199 - We’ve had an amazing day in London, we’ve been on the London Eye, went to the sea life centre and the Shrek Adventure, traveled on the underground and had a picnic in the park, the Grandchildren are very tied as are the adults!
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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18th July 2026 9:25pm
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Judith Johnson
ace
I bet they had great fun though
July 18th, 2026
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