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Hurry up! by bigmxx
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Hurry up!

Day 203 - I love Blackberry season, it takes me back to my childhood when we would pick bucket loads of them and take to my Grandad who would make jam in a huge copper jampot and the rest would go to my mum for blackberry and apple pie or crumble!
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Margaret Brown ace
Seasons seem to get so much earlier a nice juicy capture
July 22nd, 2026  
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