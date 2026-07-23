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So much softness and prickles in one picture! by bigmxx
Photo 3490

So much softness and prickles in one picture!

Day 204 - I spotted this in a hedgerow, such a mix of spiky thistles and soft fairies, we have had breezy weather for two days so I'm not surprised there are fairies trapped here as they are floating about everywhere!
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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