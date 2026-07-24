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Previous
Photo 3491
Busy-bee!
Day 205 - This bee adored this flower it spent at least 10 minutes on it going all over it!
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
24th July 2026 2:02pm
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Corinne C
ace
Lovely summer pic
July 24th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
A beauty!
July 24th, 2026
Beverley
ace
bless... making the most of the moment...
July 24th, 2026
Kate
ace
The flower was a bee attractor
July 24th, 2026
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