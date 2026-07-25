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Previous
Photo 3492
X marks the spot!
Day 206 - There seems to be loads of plane trails today, must be because the kids haven broken up from school! Early upload today due to attending a quiz night tonight!
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
25th July 2026 12:13pm
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mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool.
July 25th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
A wonderful blue sky. Enjoy your quiz night and good luck.
July 25th, 2026
Agnes
ace
Beautiful cross of airplane lines
July 25th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Wow they could not have done better if they wanted to!
July 25th, 2026
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