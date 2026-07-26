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Previous
Photo 3493
We desperately need rain!
Day 206 - This poor Peacock butterfly managed to find a couple of dandelions on my lawn but not much else, our grass is non existent I hope it recovers when we eventually get some rain!
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Photo Details
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365
Taken
26th July 2026 1:51pm
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Agnes
ace
I see
July 26th, 2026
Beverley
ace
a beautiful photo... i hope you do & also the areas that are crying for rain around the world. france is in a terrible state as is spain. fingers crossed good changes tart to happen.
July 26th, 2026
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