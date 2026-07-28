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Previous
Photo 3495
All ready for the off!
Dat 208 - We are at the airport ready for our very early flight in the morning to Lake Ohrid, North Macedonia, we are trying out the new passports!
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Sue Cooper
ace
A great first collage. Enjoy your early flight. I look forward to sharing your holiday with you. Fav.
July 28th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Have a wonderful trip, hope it’s not too hot. Looking forward to photos. ✈️
July 28th, 2026
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