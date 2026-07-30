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Lots of exercise today! by bigmxx
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Lots of exercise today!

Day 219 - Today we’ve been on a coach trip taking in the sights of Kalishta, Struga and Vevchani all beautiful places with interesting history.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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Beverley ace
fabulous collage... amazing to see... super busy & very fun
July 30th, 2026  
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