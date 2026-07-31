Albania!

Day 211 - Today we’ve been across the border into Albania, the guide was very informative on the history but did skirt around subjects he didn’t want to discuss! I’m not sure what I expected, but I thought it would look older!



One bizarre fact was about the building of the 750,000 mushroom-shaped concrete and steel military structures (bottom picture) costing billions of dollars which severely drained the country’s economy, they were built across Albania during the Cold War. They were ordered by communist dictator Enver Hoxha out of deep paranoia and fear of foreign invasion, they were never used!



The bottom left picture is a bedraggled soft toy, Albanians tie a soft toy to buildings to ward off the evil eye, deflect envy, and protect new property. The hanging toy acts as a distraction, it’s believed anyone walking past looks at the funny or unusual toy first, which traps their gaze and stops them from envying the actual house or building. The toy takes the hit. Instead of negative energy or bad luck going into the home, it goes into the toy!