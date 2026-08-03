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Relaxing day! by bigmxx
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Relaxing day!

Day 213 - A lazy day today, bit of sunbathing, lunch and then a walk into town, the best bit was the cup of tea and biscuits on the balcony in the evening!
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
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