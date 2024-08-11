Water caught in spider web by bignote21
Water caught in spider web

Today my mother watered the flowers in our garden and I noticed this effect forming. So I took out my camera and started taking photos. This is probably the best one.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Andrei

@bignote21
